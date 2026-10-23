The Archbishop of Liverpool has expressed his sadness at the granting of Royal Assent to legislation legalising assisted dying on the island. In a pastoral message, Archbishop John Sherrington – whose diocese includes the Isle of Man – said the legislation marked a significant change in the island’s legal position and raised concerns about its implications for vulnerable patients and healthcare professionals.

The Isle of Man’s Assisted Dying Bill received Royal Assent on October 16, with the decision announced in Tynwald, the island’s parliament, on October 20. The legislation will permit terminally ill adults who have lived on the island for at least five years and have a life expectancy of 12 months or less to seek medical assistance to end their lives.