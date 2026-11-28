Pope Leo XIV has appointed Canon Benedict Koledoye as auxiliary bishop of Cardiff-Menevia, making him the first black Latin Rite priest set to be consecrated a bishop in England and Wales.

The 55-year-old Nigerian-born priest is currently chancellor of the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia and parish priest of St Mary of the Angels, Holy Family and St Francis in Cardiff. He previously spent a decade as administrator of St Joseph’s Co-Cathedral in Swansea.

Bishop-elect Koledoye will assist Archbishop Mark O’Toole in the governance of the archdiocese and has been assigned the titular see of Gisipa, in modern-day Tunisia.