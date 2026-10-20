Bishop Stephen Wang has been consecrated as the sixth Bishop of Arundel and Brighton at a Mass attended by more than 600 people at Arundel Cathedral on Monday, October 19.

The episcopal ordination took place at the Cathedral of Our Lady and St Philip Howard, on the feast of its co-patron St Philip Howard. Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark was the principal consecrator, assisted by Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster, Wang’s immediate predecessor, and Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster.