Bishop Stephen Wang was consecrated as the sixth Bishop of Arundel and Brighton at a solemn Mass attended by more than 600 people at Arundel Cathedral on Monday, October 19. The episcopal ordination took place on the feast of St Philip Howard, the cathedral’s co-patron, with Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark serving as principal consecrator.

The congregation included bishops, clergy, Religious and lay faithful, alongside representatives of other Christian denominations and faith communities. During the ceremony, Bishop Wang received the symbols of his episcopal office before outlining his priorities for the diocese: deepening the faith, caring for those in need and spreading the Gospel.