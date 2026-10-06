The Archdiocese of St Louis, Missouri, filed suit against the Trump administration on Monday, October 5, alleging that people detained in an immigration detention facility in the state are being deprived of the sacraments and priests are having their religious liberty violated.

The suit, which was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri’s south-eastern division, names as defendants Ste Genevieve Sheriff Gary Stolzer; Chief Deputy Maj Jason Schott; Lt Andrew Johnson, a jail administrator; Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin; acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director David Venturella; and associate director of the Office of Professional Responsibility Jennifer Fenton.