From the moment a pope enters the sickbay, the Catholic world appears to revolve around the doors of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, and events in October 2026 were no different.

In the space of a few minutes, the face of the papacy was changed on October 11. Pope Francis often caught people off guard by announcing new cardinals during Angelus addresses, but it was Leo XIV’s turn to send shockwaves through the Church. His announcement of a nodule found on his lung is now one of the leading subjects of international news, especially following the diagnosis of lung cancer after the surgery was completed.