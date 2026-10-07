The bishops of Scotland have said they are “deeply disturbed” at calls from the Scottish Green Party to legalise abortion up to birth. Objecting to the Greens’ characterisation of abortion as being “like any other healthcare procedure”, the bishops said the claim “does not match the brutal reality of abortion” in their October 5 statement.

Scottish Green health spokeswoman Kayleigh Kinross-O’Neill had called on ministers to begin a consultation on recommendations made by the Scottish Abortion Law Review Group.