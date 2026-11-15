Sometimes it helps to know where the week is headed as we follow the readings for the days that come before. Next Sunday will be the feast of Christ the King and the Gospel for that day is already available on Monday (33rd week in Ordinary Time): Matthew 25:31–46. It will do no harm to think about it twice in one week.

Monday, November 16, is also the feast of Saint Margaret of Scotland. Appropriately enough in a week when we will be focusing on the kingship of the Son of God, Margaret is one of our royal saints, a woman who was married to a king and who influenced him for the good, as well as bearing eight children, caring for the poor, endowing Scotland’s churches with art and encouraging monastic life. The first reading, from Proverbs 31, fits her perfectly.