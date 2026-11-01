The matter of hell and the danger it poses has, for some time now, been minimised in the Church. Some have argued that, by referring less to this danger, we have given people a false impression of their eternal security. This, however, seems to be most damagingly true among the Church’s hierarchy. This week, Bishop Robert Barron boldly corrected Cardinal Vesco over his scandalous comments regarding evangelisation in Algeria.

Barron said:

Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco of Algeria has opined that “the Church is not there to convert” and “Christians should approach other religions through fraternity rather than seeking conversions.” Excuse me, but… what? Last time I checked, the Founder said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” Sure sounds like conversion to me.