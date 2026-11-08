Monday, November 9, is the feast of the Dedication of the Lateran Basilica, the first basilica of Rome which was consecrated on this date in AD 324 as the Church of the Most Holy Saviour. St John Lateran is the Pope’s cathedral. Fire and earthquake have repeatedly destroyed it and each time it has been rebuilt. The first reading for the Mass is the beautiful one from Ezekiel 47, with the vision of the Temple which issues forth streams of life-giving water.

“And wherever the river goes, every living creature that swarms will live, and there will be very many fish. For this water goes there, that the waters of the sea may become fresh; so everything will live where the river goes. And on the banks, on both sides of the river, there will grow all kinds of trees for food.