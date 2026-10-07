Gen Z Catholics are less politically conservative than their millennial counterparts and significantly less conservative than Evangelical Christian members of Gen Z, polling data reveals.

Data from the Pew Research Center’s “Religious Landscape Study”, a survey of more than 36,000 respondents, found that Catholic members of Gen Z were the least politically conservative generation compared with mainline and Evangelical Protestants.

The Religious Landscape Study was conducted in 2007, 2014 and 2023-24. This most recent survey was the first to include members of Gen Z, which consists of people born from 1997 through 2010.