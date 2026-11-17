After the recent midterm election in the United States, the online publication Courier posted a claim that Pope Leo had reacted to the Republicans’ midterm loss.

The line in question was his remark that “politics that tends to the wounds of peoples and of those who suffer injustice offers grounds for hope for the future of humanity”. The article implied this meant Pope Leo was happy the Democrats beat the Republicans, and that the Republicans are an oppressive government.

To put the matter to rest, that phrase can in no way be called a reaction to the US midterm elections.