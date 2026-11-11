Donald Trump’s admission that he cannot forgive his enemies, even when confronted with the prospect of divine judgement, sounds like an extraordinary display of pride. Yet there is also a rare bit of humility here. An incomplete, perhaps misguided humility, certainly, but something worthy of reflection.

During his interview with Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes, the President was asked whether he could ever forgive his political enemies. Douthat recalled Erika Kirk’s public forgiveness of the man who killed her husband, Charlie. Speaking after her at the memorial, Trump had joked: “I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them.”