Two communities of the Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham have unveiled new images of St John Henry Newman, with a statue installed in London and a newly commissioned icon presented in Sussex.

The new statue of Cardinal Newman at the Church of the Most Precious Blood in the Borough, Southwark, was blessed by Bishop David Waller, the Ordinary of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham, at Solemn Evensong in the church on Thursday, October 8. The Italian-made statue has been installed at the parish’s shrine to Newman, replacing a portrait of the saint which had previously occupied the space in a side chapel.