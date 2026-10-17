Pope Leo will return to the Vatican today, after doctors announced his recovery was proceeding well enough to discharge him.

Details issued by the Pope’s medical team on Saturday morning noted that they deemed the Pontiff “fit for discharge” thanks to the results of the blood tests and chest X-ray performed this morning.

Examining his general clinical condition, the doctors have cleared Leo for discharge from the Gemelli Hospital this afternoon.

Before leaving, the Pope will first celebrate Mass in the makeshift chapel in his hospital suite and tomorrow he will lead the Angelus from the window of the papal apartment as normal.