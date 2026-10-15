The Society of St Pius X (SSPX) has announced that it is pursuing “avenues of recourse”, in accordance with canon law, to seek an examination of its objections to the July 2 excommunications. The penalties followed the Society’s episcopal consecrations the previous day, which took place without the permission of the Holy See.

In a statement on October 13 following its July communique announcing a preliminary request, the Society stated that it wished “to make known that it has since pursued the avenues of recourse provided for by canon law, in accordance with the deadlines and procedures established by law”.