As we swing into the last days of the liturgical year, with their apocalyptic themes, we can anchor ourselves in the fact that next Sunday is the first day of Advent, an orientation towards hope. Monday 23rd is the memorial of St Clement I, the third successor of Peter, and thus a bridge to the early Church. We have a meditation from him on page 338:

All the generations from Adam down to this day have passed away; but those who are perfected in love in the measure of God’s grace have a place among the saints, and they will be made manifest when the Kingdom of Christ comes to visit us … Happy are we, beloved, if we observe the commandments of the Lord in the concord of love; for thus our sins will be forgiven us through love. For the Scripture says: Happy those whose iniquities have been forgiven, and whose sins have been covered up; happy the man to whom the Lord will not impute his sin, and on whose lips there is no guile (Ps 32 [31]:1-2). This blessing was pronounced on those chosen by God through Jesus Christ our Lord, to whom be the glory for ever and evermore. Amen.