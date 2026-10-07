The man who killed 13 people and an unborn child on a military base in Texas will be executed by firing squad, it was announced on Monday.

“Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended – and President Donald J. Trump has approved – death by US Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009,” Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a post made on the evening of October 5 on X.

“Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” added Parnell.