The United States military plans to livestream the scheduled firing squad execution of a man convicted of killing 13 people on a military base, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told a conservative news programme on Thursday, October 8.

“He’s going to get a firing squad of soldiers. As it should be,” said Hegseth.

He continued: “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it’s public. Because people need to understand that there are serious consequences for these types of things.”

On Thursday evening, Hegseth confirmed the plans on X, posting “Correct” in response to reporting on the subject by the Washington Post.