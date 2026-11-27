Last week saw the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, arguably the most eagerly anticipated entertainment product of the last decade. Thirteen years have passed since the release of its predecessor, and such is the excitement surrounding the new game that people have been booking days off work just to play it. What strikes me about all this is that many of those who were eagerly awaiting its release are now grown men, some with wives and children of their own.

At the risk of alienating a considerable proportion of my generation, I would like to suggest something which, until relatively recently, would have been entirely uncontroversial: video games are for children.