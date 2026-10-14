Archbishop Richard Moth of Westminster has asked Catholics in England and Wales to pray for Pope Leo XIV after he was diagnosed with lung cancer. The Vatican confirmed in an October 13 update that the nodule in the Pope’s lung was cancerous, with doctors having removed the lower lobe of his right lung in a successful operation.

Archbishop Moth, who serves as president of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, said it was “with gratitude and relief” that he learned of the success of the Holy Father’s surgery at Gemelli Hospital in Rome.