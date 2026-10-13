The nodule in Pope Leo XIV’s lung was cancerous, and doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung in a successful operation on Tuesday, October 13, the Vatican said in an update.

Tests on the nodule following surgery confirmed that it was a lung adenocarcinoma, as doctors had suspected before the operation, the Vatican said in a medical bulletin released by Dr Luigi Carbone and Dr Stefano Margaritora.

Dr Carbone is the Pope’s personal physician; Dr Margaritora is Gemelli Hospital’s chief thoracic surgeon.