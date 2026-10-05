A new Vatican document, Respect Life Month and major US Supreme Court cases are among the key Catholic stories this week.



Vatican to publish document on transmission of faith

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández has announced that his Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith will publish a new document on the transmission of the faith this month.

Speaking to participants in the annual Vatican course for newly consecrated bishops, Cardinal Fernández said the document was requested by Pope Francis in his “last days” to “stimulate discussion and reflection in the community”.