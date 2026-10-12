Pope Leo XIV will undergo surgery this week at Gemelli Hospital to remove a lung nodule, he announced during the Sunday Angelus. The nodule was discovered during a medical examination, and doctors recommended its removal. The Pope will spend about a week in hospital recovering from surgery and has requested prayers.

The exact date of the Pope’s surgery was not revealed, but it was said to be “in the coming days”.

The eight-day conference marking the anniversary of Amoris Laetitia will conclude this week. Announced by Pope Leo in March, he described it at the time as a meeting to discuss how to “proclaim the Gospel to families today, in light of Amoris Laetitia”.