From renewed appeals for dialogue in Drumcree to controversy over a planned US military execution, developments in Church and public life have raised questions about reconciliation, human dignity and religious freedom.

Church leaders appeal for dialogue ahead of Drumcree rallies

The Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland have issued another appeal for dialogue ahead of large rallies in Drumcree. The October 1 statement invoked St Francis of Assisi, whose feast day fell on the following Sunday, urging both communities to “let the love of God and neighbour shape our words and actions”.