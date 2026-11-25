The months preceding September were marked by unease. Across the Western world, assisted suicide was on an unstoppable path towards its introduction and inevitable expansion, and had already passed through the House of Commons before. But the Church and its allies were determined to do what they could nonetheless.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill finally came to a vote in Westminster on September 11, the day after Suicide Prevention Day, being rejected with 286 MPs voting against and 270 in favour.