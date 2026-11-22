The Halloween decorations are down, which means the Christmas lights go up. Shopfronts have already begun to swap the spooky for the jolly, and festive lights are popping up across neighbourhoods. This rush to the holly and ivy may seem as trivial as it is tempting, but it risks overlooking an essential part of our liturgical tradition. Advent is not an afterthought: it marks the beginning of the Church’s new year and renews our joyful expectation. Like many neglected traditions, it teaches us to long for the feast before we enter into its fullness.