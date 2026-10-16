Fresh from the Vatican’s Amoris Laetitia conference, Norway’s Bishop Erik Varden has reaffirmed the Church’s traditional teaching preventing couples in “irregular” or sinful situations from receiving Holy Communion.

Among the most contentious elements of Amoris Laetitia’s legacy is that of the distribution of Holy Communion for the divorced and re-married. Pope Francis declared there was “no other interpretation” of the text except the one provided by the Argentinian bishops of Buenos Aires allowing Communion for the divorced and remarried, and which he supported. This was then declared – in a June 2017 rescript – to be part of the Church’s magisterium.