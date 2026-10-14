Bishop Erik Varden of Trondheim has described a “springtime” for Catholicism in Norway, emphasising that it must “embrace its role at the heart of society”. The comments come amid rising interest in the Faith among Norwegians, a historically Lutheran population.

Bishop Varden told Aleteia that “there are many graces and challenges” and that “this springtime also brings many responsibilities”.

“We truly see grace at work. Many people are searching for truth, communion, and true life with diligence, seriousness, and sincerity,” he said.