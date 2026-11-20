This month, Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for rape and three sexual assaults committed between 2004 and 2009. What he did was horrible, and his admirers ought to be able to acknowledge that: the abuse of his position cannot be explained away by pointing to his subsequent political views.

He belonged to that strange period in the late 1990s and early 2000s in the UK, often called “Cool Britannia”, when a sort of “lad culture” became fashionable. The drinking, the sexual boasting and the cultivated vulgarity were meant to show how liberated and irreverent we had become. Much of it was a put-on, and Brand made a career out of taking it further than most. He was supposed to be outrageous, which made it easier to overlook behaviour that ought to have troubled the people employing him.