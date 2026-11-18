After more than a decade of dedicated apologetics, Trent Horn has left Catholic Answers. On November 16, he published a video in which he said: “I am no longer employed by Catholic Answers. And I have no intention of working for or with Catholic Answers in the future.” As might be expected, this announcement has attracted a great deal of online attention – much of which seems beneath the dignity our Faith demands.

The Counsel of Trent has been an instrumental apologetical tool – not only impacting my own formation but also helping to bring about the conversion of many of my closest friends, and assuredly countless others. Catholic Answers has likewise been a brilliant apostolate, shedding light on many of the obscure questions that have faced young men like me over the years. A sense of confusion and sadness seems proper when something good comes to an end – as I think it does with the separation of these two great apostolates.