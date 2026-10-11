Monday October 12 is the memorial of St Wilfrid, and in the readings for Ordinary Time, we find ourselves in the midst of the section of Luke’s Gospel where Jesus is responding to the needling of the Pharisees and the doubts of his interlocutors.

“For as Jonah became a sign to the people of Nineveh, so will the Son of Man be to this generation. The Queen of the South will rise up at the judgement with the men of this generation and condemn them, for she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon, and behold, something greater than Solomon is here.” (Luke 11:30-31)