As we land in the first week of Advent, a little reminder that each month’s Magnificat opens with seasonal prayers, such as a ceremony of blessing for the Advent wreath (see page 11 of the December issue). This opens with the beautiful words from the book of Isaiah:

The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light

Upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom a light has shone. (Is 9:1–2)

Monday, November 30, marks the feast of St Andrew, patron of Scotland. The Gospel reading (Matthew 4:18–22) reminds us of the pivotal moment when Our Lord called Andrew alongside his brother Simon (later Peter), as well as James and John, to become fishers of men. The meditation on page 422 is from St Chromatius of Aquileia.