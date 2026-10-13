Many on the American Right fear integralism, imagining there are men and women who want to undo the founding of the United States and remake it in their own image. Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing recently gave voice to that concern in a video on his podcast and YouTube channel, warning his viewers of the looming threat of integralism. But both these conservatives and the integralists they fear are mistaken as to what the founding principles of America are.

Integralism is a buzzword that can mean many different things. It can mean someone who wants to return to a theocratic monarchy where the king of America is crowned by the pope. It could mean a confessional constitutional state where there is a religious test for office. All of these fall under the broader umbrella of post-liberalism, the movement that says our liberal order is failing and has to evolve or be replaced.