Speaking in the wake of the recent Amoris Laetitia conference in Rome, Bishop Heiner Wilmer, chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, remarked upon the apparent consensus among participants concerning premarital cohabitation: “There was great unanimity: we need a different language here that makes it clear: we do not condemn this, but we accompany you on the path to marriage.” Yet is the condemnation of cohabitation necessarily at odds with accompanying souls towards marriage? Indeed, can we properly do the latter without doing the former?