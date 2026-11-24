There was a conference on November 12–14 called “Christ Is King: America After Trump”, hosted by a group calling itself New Christian Right. The conference featured a number of controversial figures such as Alex Jones and Nick Fuentes. This caused some consternation among the pearl-clutchers of left-wing Substack who fear nothing more than “right-wing extremism”.

Figures such as Jones and Fuentes will always exist – either they or their successors – and they present a problem for Catholics: how do we respond to “extremism”? Most choose to denounce and condemn, but I would like to suggest a different response.