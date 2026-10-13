Archbishop Timothy Broglio said Catholics are obliged to decline to participate in the scheduled firing squad execution of a man convicted of murdering 13 people and an unborn child on a military base, in a strongly worded statement released on Monday, October 12.

“As I would in the case of a procured abortion, I oblige any Catholics assigned to the firing squad to request to be excused from this action contrary to the teaching of the Church,” Archbishop Broglio said. Broglio leads the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA.