The Catholic Church and the Church of Ireland have issued another appeal for dialogue ahead of large rallies in Drumcree. The October 1 statement invoked St Francis of Assisi, whose feast day was on the following Sunday, urging both communities to “let the love of God and neighbour shape our words and actions”.

Rallies were held the following weekend in response to a dispute between the predominantly nationalist and Catholic residents of Garvaghy Road and the Portadown Orange Order, which wished to march through the street. Thousands of protesters filled Garvaghy Road to support residents opposing the march, with a smaller crowd in Edgarstown, another area of Portadown, supporting the Orange Order.