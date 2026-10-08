A retired Australian bishop was given a six and a half year jail sentence this week, after being found guilty of sexually abusing two men.

Bishop Christopher Saunders, 76, was handed down a term of six and a half years in jail on October 7, with the former bishop of Broome only becoming eligible for parole in February 2031 after he will have served four year and four months.

As the Catholic Herald reported in August, Saunders was convicted of sexual assault of two indigenous men, during his trial in the District Court of Western Australia. He was found guilty of a total of 13 out of 19 charges of abuse, in instances which dated from 2008 to 2019 whilst Saunders was in situ in the Diocese of Broome.