Bishop Timothy Menezes has been appointed as the new Bishop of Brentwood, asking the diocese to join him in prayer in their “shared mission as pilgrims of hope in a world in need of hope”.

The bishop, who called his appointment on October 10 by Pope Leo XIV “a great privilege”, succeeded Bishop Alan Williams, SM, whose resignation was accepted by the Holy Father following his 75th birthday in March.

Bishop Menezes, who previously served as an auxiliary bishop of Birmingham, said that he was “aware there will be much to learn” and asked for the prayers of those in the Diocese of Brentwood.