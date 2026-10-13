Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, has said that humanitarian conditions in Gaza “have not improved” and that the population is “increasingly worn down and exhausted”. Speaking following the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack, the cardinal described fragmentation within Israeli society and fears experienced by Palestinian Christians.

Cardinal Pizzaballa stated that Christians in the West Bank “do not know whom to turn to or whom to appeal to”. “What is most worrying is the total absence of law and respect for the law,” he told Vatican News.