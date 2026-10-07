Christa Pike, the Tennessee woman who survived an attempted execution, has regained consciousness and is talking, her lawyers said in a statement on Tuesday, October 6.

“Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care. Despite the severe damage she endured to her arms, she is still handcuffed and shackled to the bed. Her recovery is medically unprecedented. Her prognosis remains unclear but, at a minimum, we expect a long recovery,” said her lawyers, Randy Spivey and Kelly Gleason of the Tennessee Office of the Post-Conviction Defender and Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen of Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee.