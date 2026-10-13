Analysing the current status of the traditional Mass and the SSPX, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told the Catholic Herald that there are “evident doctrinal and liturgical defects in the Novus Ordo” which must be addressed, but that the Vatican still views the old rite “as something dangerous”.

Astana’s prominent auxiliary, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, is due to celebrate Mass for the annual traditional Mass pilgrimage to Rome later this month. In a change of fortune from last year, the pilgrimage was denied permission to celebrate the Mass in the Vatican, as had been the default, meaning that Schneider will instead offer the liturgy in the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major.