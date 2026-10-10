Mike Ditka, the former coach of the Chicago Bears football team, died on Friday, October 9, aged 86.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka. Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organisation, over decades as a player, coach and proud icon and ambassador for our organisation, is immeasurable,” said the Chicago Bears on the team’s website and social media pages.

The team continued: “His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.”