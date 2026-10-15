Another bishop was consecrated today in China, under the terms of the Sino-Vatican deal regarding the appointment of bishops, while questions remain about the deal after the revelation of secret consecrations.

On October 15, 40-year-old Father Ignatius Ding Zuyao was consecrated as bishop of the Diocese of Haimen on the East coast of China.

Ding was ordained for the diocese in October 2011 and is thus raised to the episcopate at a notably young age, with 15 years of experience as a priest. Aside from Bishop Marc Hanappier of the SSPX, Ding is now the youngest bishop in the Catholic Church.