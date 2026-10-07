Nick Fuentes is back in the news after dismissive comments on the abortion issue. “I’m really tired of all the abortion talk… It’s not an issue I care that much about… They overturned Roe v Wade now there’s more abortion than there was before,” he said during his October 5 broadcast, while also stating that he opposed abortion in every case because it was murder in principle.

Understandably, those remarks have upset people, and rightly so. His stated preference for prioritising racial politics offers little consolation to murdered unborn children. Still, I would like to examine the frustration behind these comments more thoroughly. There may be something Fuentes gets right about the weariness of the fight, even if his response to it is wrong.