Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster, has encouraged Catholics to place themselves “before Jesus” ahead of the upcoming Adoremus eucharistic procession in London. The procession, which will take place on October 10, is expected to draw thousands of pilgrims, as well as host local Masses, Eucharistic processions and holy hours in parishes across England and Wales.

The day will begin with the Adoration Mass at the Archdiocese of Southwark’s St George’s Cathedral celebrated by Archbishop John Wilson at 12pm. Following Mass, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe OP will deliver a keynote address before pilgrims process to Westminster Cathedral. There will be holy hours in Westminster Cathedral at 8pm, 9pm and 10pm followed by an all-night vigil from 11pm to 5am before the Congress Closing Mass at 6am on Sunday October 11.