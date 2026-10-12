Pope Leo XIV expressed his “spiritual closeness” to Catholics in England and Wales as he praised the October 10 Adoremus Eucharistic procession in London. The Holy Father extended his “prayerful good wishes” to those who attended the day in London, as well as those who took part in events held across the country.

The procession began with Mass celebrated at the Archdiocese of Southwark’s St George’s Cathedral concluded at Westminster Cathedral, crossing the River Thames and following a route of just over three miles. Westminster Cathedral hosted an all-night vigil before the closing Mass of the Congress on Sunday.