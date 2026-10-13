The surgery to remove a nodule from Pope Leo's lung was completed successfully, the Vatican has stated.

In a brief update issued to the press this evening, the Holy See Press Office provided an update on the Pope’s surgery which took place earlier this afternoon. The statement noted that the procedure “was successfully completed, on schedule and as planned, and the Holy Father has returned to his room.”

More information is due to follow and this report will be updated accordingly.

Leo arrived at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital shortly after 1pm local time today, where he greeted the large crowds who had gathered to watch him enter the hospital. The Pope walked in accompanied by his secretaries and personnel from the Papal Household.