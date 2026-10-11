Pope Leo XIV will soon undergo surgery to remove a nodule from his lung, he announced on Sunday, October 11, during his Angelus prayer.

“Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localised nodule in my lung,” said Pope Leo. He also shared the announcement on social media.

The nodule, he said, “was detected at a very early stage and is well-localised. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it”.